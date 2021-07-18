DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,242,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.