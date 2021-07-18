Dumac Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,549 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Futu accounts for 4.1% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.