DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,220 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $75,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

NYSE DD opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

