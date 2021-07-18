Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.80 ($44.47).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock opened at €34.74 ($40.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.46. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.07.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.