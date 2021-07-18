Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,030,918 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Zhihu makes up approximately 0.6% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.18% of Zhihu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

