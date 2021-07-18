Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Futu accounts for approximately 0.0% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

