Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

