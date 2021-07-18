E Robert Lupone Sells 34,831 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

