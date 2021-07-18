East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. 544,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.