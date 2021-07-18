Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 828,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,754. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

