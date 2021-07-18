Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 611,797 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 72,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

