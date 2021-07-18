Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $16.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 228,998 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $181,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 87,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

