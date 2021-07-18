Ecopetrol Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 call options.
EC stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
