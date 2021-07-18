Ecopetrol Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 call options.

EC stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

