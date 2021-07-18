Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

