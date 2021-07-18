Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 85.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

