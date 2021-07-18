Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $29,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

