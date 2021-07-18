Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

