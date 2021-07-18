Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 54,133 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 54,133 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,944. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

