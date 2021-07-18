Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,247,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.