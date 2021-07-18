Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.28% of Edoc Acquisition worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

ADOC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.