Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

