Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,300,554 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300,554 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

