Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,305.63 and approximately $66.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00301201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.