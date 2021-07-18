Elliott Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,875 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 350,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.