Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Short Interest Update

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ELMA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. Elmer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
About Elmer Bancorp
