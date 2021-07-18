Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Short Interest Update

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ELMA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. Elmer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services in the Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland County areas of Southern New Jersey. It offers checking, money market, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

