Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extensive traffic disruption affected its customers operations in 2020. While Embraer's 2020 revenues plunged 31% from 2019’s tally, its gross profit suffered a year-over-year decline of almost 40%. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19’s impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock's credit rating. Consequently, this had a significant adverse impact on the company’s bottom-line performance. However, Embraer has been investing significantly in order to further expand its commercial aircraft business. Embraer continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

