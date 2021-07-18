Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EMPW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,589. Empower has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Empower alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Empower during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.