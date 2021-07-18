Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $47.48 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $47.48 million and $545,390.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 58% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00147885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,700.30 or 1.00433839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

