Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271,338 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,271,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,706,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up about 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $4,339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

