Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,375,151 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,375,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II accounts for about 1.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

