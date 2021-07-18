Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

TSE:EDV opened at C$28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.29.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

