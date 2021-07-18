Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 4,018,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,794. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

