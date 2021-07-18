Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.63 Million

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $659.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.40 million. Endo International reported sales of $687.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

ENDP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,009. The firm has a market cap of $828.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

