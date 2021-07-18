Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $104,493.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00376642 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001565 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002829 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

