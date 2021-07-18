Energi Trading Down 18.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Energi has a total market cap of $59.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00244533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00036803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,045,360 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

