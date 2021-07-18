Energy Web Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.68 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $151.68 million and $612,771.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00016004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00103070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00148139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.68 or 0.99438225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

