EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.