Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

