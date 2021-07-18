Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 99.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.87 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

