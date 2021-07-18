Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $51,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

