EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.55.

EOG opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

