Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.