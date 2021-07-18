EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,793,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.