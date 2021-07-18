EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

