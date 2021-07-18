EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

PPG stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

