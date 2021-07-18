EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

