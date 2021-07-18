EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $520.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $527.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.28. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $259.48 and a twelve month high of $545.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

