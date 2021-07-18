Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

