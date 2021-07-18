Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

