Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total value of $19,083,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $313.27 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

